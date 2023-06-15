DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Trainers and owners of horses running in races at Fort Pierre this fall will need to sign disclaimers saying they received copies of this year’s rules.

It’s one of several changes that Susan Christian, executive secretary for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, plans for the October 7-8 races at the Stanley County Fairgrounds track.

She said Verendrye Benevolent Association, the group that puts on the races, will also be provided copies of the rules to post at the site.

Those steps come after the commission in December fined three trainers whose horses at last fall’s races had more phyenlbutazone in their bloodstreams than state racing rules allowed.

One of the trainers said in his defense that he tried to get a copy of the rules at the track but couldn’t.

Christian said rule books will be printed and distributed this year to trainers and owners when they come in for licenses.

One of the rule changes the commission adopted this week would allow a horse to have in its bloodstream two micrograms of phyenlbutazone — known as bute in racing circles — per milliliter of plasma or serum.

That would return South Dakota to the level that was allowed in the 2016 version of rules adopted by the Association of Racing Commissioners International. ARCI changed its rule in 2020 to 0.3 micrograms.

The 0.3 maximum was in effect in South Dakota last year.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee will decide on July 18 whether to let the commission’s changes take effect.

Christian told the South Dakota commissioners on Tuesday she didn’t want to rely on U.S. mail or email to distribute the new rules, because trainers might be in Wyoming or Minnesota running horses at races in those states, rather than at their stables.

Christian said two micrograms would be an easier threshold for trainers to attain in their horses. “It’s used for sore muscles. It’s used much like we would use Advil or Tylenol,” she told commissioners. She acknowledged that higher doses can bring problems but noted that some states allow up to five micrograms.

“I think it will make enforcement a lot easier,” Christian added. As for the 2022 horses, she said, “The majority would have been below (two micrograms) but there were still some that would have been above.”

The Fort Pierre races are South Dakota’s last remaining state-sanctioned meet.