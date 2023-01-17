PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The two leaders of the Legislature’s Executive Board want to change how out-of-state travel and costs are approved for some South Dakota lawmakers.

The proposal would give the board authority to approve or deny travel outside South Dakota for those legislators during the second year of their term if they’re term-limited.

The South Dakota Constitution limits state lawmakers to four consecutive elections in the same chamber. They can run for election to the other chamber, retire or run for another office.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, the chamber’s president pro tem, and House Speaker Hugh Bartels filed the legislation on Tuesday. The two Republicans are from Watertown.

It comes after several House members, such as Republican Spencer Gosch of Glenham and Democrat Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, took a taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii in December. Gosch, the House speaker, had lost in a June primary challenge to Senator Brian Breitling of Miller, while Smith had lost the November general election to Governor Kristi Noem.

All other travel would continue to be approved by the Senate president pro tem or the House speaker.