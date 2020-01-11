Top S.D. fairs release costs of grandstand acts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — How much are the big music shows at South Dakota’s big fairs?

KELOLAND News has the answers.

We gathered numbers from four of South Dakota’s biggest summer events:

— The State Fair in Huron

— The Brown County Fair in Aberdeen

— The Central States Fair in Rapid City

— The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls

Fair contracts are open to the public in South Dakota. Laws are similar for county fairs and the State Fair.

KELOLAND News asked for costs of grandstand shows the past three years. Here’s what came back.

The State Fair in 2019 paid these amounts: Beach Boys $90,000; Little Big Town $375,000; Hailey Steele $2,000; Brothers Osborne $150,000; and Travis Denning $8,500.

For 2018 the State Fair paid: Night Ranger $30,000; Foreigner $100,000; Gary Allan $70,000; Sawyer Brown $30,000; Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band $5,000; Toby Keith $375,000.

In 2017 the State Fair paid: Big and Rich $110,000; Easton Corbin $40,000; Lynyrd Skynyrd $150,000; Alex Williams $4,000; Justin Moore $125,000; and Ned LeDoux $10,000.

The Brown County Fair in 2019 paid these amounts: Cassadee Pope $26,000; Big & Rich $100,000; Red Sun Rising $20,000; 3 Doors Down $100,000; Dylan Scott $30,000; and Jordan Davis $30,000.

The Brown County Fair in 2018 paid these amounts: John King $7,500; Brothers Osborne $100,000; Chris Lane $30,000; Pop Evil $15,000; Skillet $65,000; Chase Rice $67,500; Casey Donahew $20,000; and Granger Smith $40,000.

In 2017 the Brown County Fair paid these amounts: LOCASH $40,000; Trace Adkins $65,000; Zach Williams $5,000; Lauren Alaina $20,000; The Band Perry $110,000; Carl Brandon Lay $2,500; and Old Dominion $75,000.

The Sioux Empire Fair, which is managed by a not-for-profit association for Minnehaha County, provided the total amounts by year.

In 2017, Sioux Empire paid $499,390 for: Clay Walker; Res Gen Christian Night (three groups: Family Force; Capital Kings; and Flame on Gospel); Hairball, with Pop Rocks; Garry Allan; Gabriel Iglesias; George Thorogood; Alter Bridge; Travis Tritt; and two PRCA rodeo performances.

In 2108 Sioux Empire paid $448,327 for: Scotty McCreery; Hairball with Pop Rocks; Josh Turner; Trace Adkins; Craig Campbell; High Valley; Michael Ray; BlackHawk; Gabriel Iglesias; and PRCA rodeo.

For 2019 Sioux Empire paid $501,135 for: LeAnn Rimes; Hairball with Pop Rocks; LANCO; Granger Smith; Ned LeDoux with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band; BlackHawk; Restless Heart; Shenandoah; Jeff Foxworthy; and PRCA rodeo.

The Central States Fair, which is managed by a not-for-profit association, also provided the total amounts by year.

In 2017, Central States paid $332,250 for: 35th and Taylor; The Band Perry; Trace Adkins; LOCASH; Drake White; and Dan and Shary.

For 2018, Central States paid $295,000 for these acts: Brothers Osborne; Ed Ledoux; Frankie Ballard; Dwight Yoakam; Midland; and David Nail.

In 2019, Central States paid $272,000 for these acts: Tris Munsick; Big & Rich; Chris Janson; Clare Dunn; Parmalee and Chase Rice.

The venues take different approaches for admission to the shows.

The State Fair operates as an arm of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

“Fairgoers have the opportunity to save on gate admission if they purchase their tickets on or before Preview Day — the Wednesday before the fair — as these tickets include gate admission,: said Taya Runyan. She’s director for the department’s Division of Agricultural Services.

“People who purchase their tickets during the fair do have to pay the fair gate admission in addition to the grandstand ticket. Kids five and under don’t need to purchase a ticket unless they need their own seat, then a ticket needs to be purchased,” Runyan said. “The fair has entertainment sponsors, but it’s not in an underwriting capacity.”

The Brown County Fair has a variety of prices and packages.

The Central States Fair sells individual tickets and also offers an all-inclusive pass at different price levels, according to fairgrounds manager Ron Jeffries.

“We do offer GA (general admission) tickets but most people buy the pass,” Jeffries said.

The Sioux Empire Fair generally has free grandstand shows and charges admission — $10 for adults and $5 for children — onto the grounds.

“We do occasionally have an outside promoter that will do a paid ‘hard ticket’ show during the fair,” Sioux Empire Fair Association president Scott Wick said. “We are very unique in our free with paid fair admission format and it has been successful and very beneficial to our guests.”