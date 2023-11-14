PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Top lawmakers want to know more about what led to South Dakota’s ‘Freedom Works Here’ advertising campaign.

The Legislature’s Executive Board on Tuesday amended its meeting agenda and adopted a motion from Republican Rep. Chris Karr.

He wants a letter sent to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development seeking information by December 18.

Among the details sought are the request for proposals process, the list of applicants, what each submitted, the criteria for the choice and who set the criteria.

Questions were also raised Monday when state Economic Development Commissioner Chris Schilken went before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

The ads, which have appeared on national television, prominently feature Governor Kristi Noem. They promote South Dakota as a place to move for work.

Karr said Tuesday that he’s been contacted several times from news reporters asking questions about what they had heard. “I can’t confirm any details. The question is, what has occurred.” he said, adding that “enough red flags” have been raised to make sure a good RFP process is in place.

“I’ll draft that letter, circulate it among the executive committee and get it out in the next couple of days,” said Republican Rep. Hugh Bartels, who chairs the Executive Board.