Tidemann: Don’t time-limit property covenants

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Republican lawmaker from Brookings wants to change a South Dakota law that requires restrictive covenants on real estate expire after 25 years in first- and second-class municipalities.

Representative Larry Tidemann instead wants them to run however long the owners decide. Even forever, if that’s the agreement.

Tidemann found Tuesday that at least some other legislators agree with him.

The House Local Government Committee on a 10-3 vote recommended HB 1084 pass and sent it to the full House for action.

The 25-year limit became state law in 1925, he said. The South Dakota Association of Realtors supports the proposed change.

‘Those covenants and restrictions are there to protect you and your property,” Realtors lobbyist Matt Krogmann told the panel. “I don’t think there’s an expectation that those are going to expire at any time. I don’t think that a lot of the homebuyers are going do a lot of due-diligence to find out how long they’ve been in effect.”

He added, “Very few know that they automatically expire in 25 years.”

Opposing the bill Tuesday were the South Dakota Municipal League and Governor Kristi Noem. Their message: Forever is way too long.

“One generation down the road, two generations down the road, or further, we shouldn’t tie their hands by restricting the property in perpetuity,” the governor’s legal counsel, Mark Miller, testified.

“That neighborhood may be rezoned, may be redeveloped, maybe somebody wants to put something different in there,” SDML lobbyist Sam Nelson said. “If we allow restrictive covenants to last into perpetuity, we potentially hobble future growth and development.”

The bill could be up for House debate as early as Wednesday afternoon. Should a majority of representatives agree with Tidemann, the bill would next move to the Senate for consideration. Republican Mary Duvall of Pierre is the lead Senate sponsor.

Tidemann said repealing the 25-year restriction probably wouldn’t affect covenants already in place or those that have expired. “I think we’d have to go through the process of re-doing them and taking it out to the people,” he said.

Representative Will Mortenson, a Pierre Republican, strongly supported the change. “This opens people up to say, it’s 25 years, it’s 50 years, if we don’t know anything, it’s perpetual. But it adds ability and autonomy and freedom of contract for landowners,” he said.

Representative Mike Weisgram, a Fort Pierre Republican, is president of the homeowners association where he lives.”To change our covenants, we would need to get all 101 people to sign on,” Weisgram said. “It’s almost an impossible task.”