Thune, Rounds opposed several nominations but have voted for most of President Biden’s cabinet

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senate records show South Dakota’s two Republicans have taken a mix of positions on cabinet nominees of President Joe Biden.

John Thune and Mike Rounds voted no against two from the Democrat president, split on two others, and agreed in voting yes for the rest.

Thune and Rounds stand united in opposing another, Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, who has yet to come to a vote.

The dozen that have proceeded to Senate votes received majorities of support. The Senate is split 50-50.

Thune and Rounds voted against Miguel A. Cardona, of Connecticut, to be secretary of education and Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, of the District of Columbia, to be secretary of homeland security. The Senate confirmed Cardona 64-33 and Mayorkas 56-43.

Rounds voted yes and Thune no on the nominations of Jennifer Mulhern Granholm, of Michigan, as secretary of energy and Marcia Louise Fudge, of Ohio, as secretary of housing and urban development. The Senate confirmed Granholm 64-35 and Fudge 66-34.

Thune and Rounds voted for eight other Biden cabinet nominations:

Thomas J. Vilsack, of Iowa, secretary of agriculture, 92-7.

Merrick Brian Garland, of Maryland, attorney general, 70-30.

Gina Marie Raimondo, of Rhode Island, secretary of commerce, 84-15.

Lloyd James Austin, of Georgia, secretary of defense, 93-2.

Antony John Blinken, of New York, secretary of state, 78-22.

Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg, of Indiana, secretary of transportation, 86-13.

Janet Louise Yellen, of California, secretary of treasury, 84-15.

Denis Richard McDonough, of Maryland, secretary of veterans affairs, 87-7.

Also still awaiting Senate votes are nominations of Debra Anne Haaland, of New Mexico, for secretary of interior, and Martin Joseph Walsh, of Massachusetts, for secretary of labor.

Rounds issued a news release on February 25 stating he and 74 congressional colleagues had sent a letter to President Biden urging the withdrawal of the Becerra nomination.

Thune on Thursday publicly declared his “strong” opposition. “Mr. Becerra’s extremist views on abortion and his record on religious liberty would be troubling in any nominee,” Thune said.

Thune earlier issued news releases stating that he questioned Vilsack, Raimondo and Buttigieg.

Rounds has released a statement explaining his support for Austin, saying he “will make an excellent Secretary of Defense.”

Rounds also has issued statements that McDonough assured the senator he would work to keep open the Hot Springs VA facility and that the senator discussed with Vilsack country-of-origin labeling and ethanol production.