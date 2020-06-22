Three sentenced for meth crimes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two men and a woman from South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. They are:

Josh Sanders, 48, of Rapid City, for 12 and a half years, followed by 5 years of supervised release;

Gregory Murphy, 45, of Rapid City, for 10 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release; and

Cathy Jacques, 36, of Box Elder, for 10 years, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

They were arrested in April 2019 after a stop by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Approximately three pounds of methamphetamine were in their vehicle.

They were under investigation for obtaining, transporting and distributing methamphetamine from Nevada to South Dakota starting in 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina Nelson prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken handed down the sentences.