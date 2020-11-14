Three S.D. projects receive OKs on state help

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two projects in South Dakota communities and a dairy are the latest to be promised financial aid from state government, according to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Parkside Place received approval for a state loan of $1,793,610 for a multi-family housing building in downtown Watertown with 36 one-bedroom units. The loan terms are 2% interest with 20-year amortization and 10-year maturity.

NextBeam in North Sioux City will get up to $100,000 as a reimbursement payment on the state sales and use tax paid on the purchase of electron-beam equipment.

Riverview LLP will get up to $1.3 million as a reimbursement payment on the state sales and use tax paid on its Washington dairy project. Riverview agreed to assign the payment to Clark County.

The state Board of Economic Development made the decisions Thursday.