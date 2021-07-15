Three S.D. men sentenced for sex crimes

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Two men from northeastern South Dakota will spend time in federal prison as the result of sex-related crimes they admitted to committing against people younger than age 18.

Kevin Lee Farmer, age 58, of Agency Village was sentenced to 20 years behind bars and a life of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann.

Farmer admitted that during a period of seven months in 2016 he sexually abused a female victim younger than age 12. They lived in the same household. He also sexually abused other children, the judge found.

In a separate case David George Derby, age 24, of Peever received a sentence of three years in prison and 10 years of supervised release from the judge.

Derby admitted he committed abusive sexual contact against a female, age 17, who was his cousin. They drank alcohol together April 10, 2020, and Derby engaged in activity after she was unable to give consent.

In a third case Okokipe Jones, age 47, of Sisseton, was sentenced by the judge to 200 months in prison and and 10 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a female younger than age 12 in 2010.

All three men are members of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe.