Three S.D. men sentenced for child-sex crimes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Federal judges have ordered three men from western South Dakota to prison for child pornography crimes.

Kyle Garret Soto, 34, of Rapid City received a sentence of 30 years for an assortment of 15 sexual crimes involving children, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Soto also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier to pay $1,500 and $5,000 to the federal crime victims fund.

A jury in Rapid City found Soto guilty after a week-long trial in April.

According to a statement from Dennis Holmes, acting U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, “Between February 2014 and April 2018, Soto engaged in prolific sexual activity with numerous minors over the internet, including demanding, receiving, and sending pornographic images and videos. Soto threatened to distribute the minors’ images and videos online if they failed to comply with his ultimatums to provide him with additional pornographic items. Subsequent to his arrest in April 2018, forensic examination of Soto’s devices revealed hundreds of images of child pornography. Soto’s victims ranged in age from approximately seven years old to 15 years old.”

Caleb Oien, 26, of Rapid City, was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possessing child pornography.

Oien was arrested after a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. More than 600 pornographic images of children younger than age 12 were found on his devices and Dropbox account.

Greydon Shangreaux, 25, of White River, received a sentence of time-served, approximately three and one-half months, and five years of supervised release, for attempting during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to get nude photos of and engage in illegal sex acts with a female he believed was 15 years old but instead was a law enforcement agent.

Oien and Shangreaux also must each register as a sex offender and pay $100 each to the federal crime victims fund.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins prosecuted all three cases, Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Sazama and Collins prosecuted the Soto case.