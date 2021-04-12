Three men face long prison times for S.D. crimes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two men from South Dakota and one from Nebraska are headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced them recently in separate cases.

Antonio Frazier, age 35, of Kyle, S.D., received a sentence of 45 years for two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor female child between 2005 and 2011 at Kyle-area housing development. He had sexual contact with another juvenile female in 2003-2004.

Frazier faces lifetime supervision after he is released from federal prison and must pay a $100 special assessment to the federal crime victims fund for each charge. He was immediately turned over after the April 5 sentencing.

Ricky Bagola, age 34, of Pine Ridge, S.D., received a sentence of 35 years for second-degree murder. He and two others went to a residence to confront an individual about being shorted in a methamphetamine transaction.

After they were denied entry, Bagola fired seven .22-caliber rounds and two shots struck and killed the victim. He faces an additional five years of supervised release and must pay $100 to the federal crime victims fund. He was immediately turned after the April 6 sentencing.

Aaron Wade, 48, of Gordon, Nebraska, received a sentence of 46 months for sexual abuse of a minor involving a juvenile female at Pine Ridge in 2017.

Wade faces an additional five years of supervised release and must pay $100 to the federal crime victims fund. He was immediately turned over after the April 6 sentencing.