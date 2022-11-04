MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — People rented more campsites at South Dakota’s state parks and rec areas this year, and that greater use has helped the state Parks Division offset less visitation.

That’s what the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Division heard Thursday from Al Nedved.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The division’s assistant director reported that camping revenue through October rose to $13,365,527. That was up $1.3 million from a year ago, when it was just over $12 million.

Rentals totaled 394,001 nights, up from 392,055 at this point in 2021.

Nedved said those numbers were “neck and neck” with the 2021 pace and within about 700 of a new high.

Visitation was down about 7%, however — 7,554,942 through October, compared to 8,158,822 to a similar point in 2021 — which Nedved attributed in part to hot fall weather.

Overall, the Parks Division reported $23,845,329 in revenue through 10 months, off 1% from $24,088,321 at a similar point last year.

Commission chair Russ Olson of Wentworth said it was “unrealistic” to expect the division to build on the high 2020 numbers that were driven, at least in part, by people wanting to get outside and get away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the end 2020 turned out to be a very big year for the parks system,” Nedved replied. “It turned out to be one of the biggest years we’ve had.”