This week that was in Pierre with KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy week for the South Dakota State legislature, especially when it comes to spending money.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella: “What in particular grabbed your attention at the South Dakota state legislature this week?”

KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer: “The sheer number of appropriations bills.”

Appropriations bills are spending bills.

Bob: “Almost all of the spending bills are for one-time expenditures this year. Might be buildings, they might be projects of another kind, they might be fixing dams, but they might be grants to meat processors, for example. All kinds of things this year, but it’s a, it’s just a sudden, it’s an avalanche, if you will.”

Dan: “Certainly a higher number than usual, of appropriations bills then right now?”

Bob: “Oh absolutely yeah. I can’t recall another year. I’ve been here since the mid-80s and covering sessions, and I can’t recall another year like this.”

Bob says the money is there for various reasons, including wind farm projects and Gov. Kristi Noem.

Bob: “She’s kept the economy open, and that’s produced results. There’s also been a little bit of natural growth, more than expected, and then there’s all of the coronavirus money, all the coronavirus aid South Dakota received from Congress, and frankly there’s more than than they’ve been able to spend here. So you put all of those together, and there’s just this gusher of one-time money available. In a normal year, you wouldn’t see this.”