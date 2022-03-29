PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Milbank company will be getting back as much as half of the South Dakota sales and use tax on its latest expansion.

The South Dakota Board of Economic Development on Tuesday awarded Valley Queen Cheese Factory a reinvestment payment of $3.9 million, not to exceed 50% of the state sales and use tax paid on the project.

The Legislature created the reinvestment payment program in 2013 as an incentive for businesses to start or expand in South Dakota. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the state Department of Revenue administer it.

Eligible companies include new or expanded facilities with project costs in excess of $20 million or for equipment upgrades with project costs in excess of $2 million.

By law, the state board may approve a reinvestment payment that is equal to or less than South Dakota sales and use tax paid on the project costs. The state board must consider the likelihood that the project would have occurred without the reinvestment payment.

“I think this is very exciting news for our state,” board chairman Jeff Erickson of Sioux Falls said after the Valley Queen Cheese decision. The company marks its 93rd anniversary in South Dakota this year.

This is the third reinvestment payment approved in calendar 2022, according to GOED records. Fourteen reinvestment payments were awarded in calendar 2021 and seventeen in calendar 2020. The full history of awards from the program can be found here.