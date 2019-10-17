There’s a new tree in Governors Grove

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – A new tree began putting down roots in Pierre Thursday.

The bur oak was transplanted at Governors Grove near the state Capitol for Kristi Noem.

Each governor gets to choose a tree to be planted there.

Governor Noem wasn’t able to attend the morning event. Her tree came from the South Dakota Extension research station at Highmore.

South Dakota State University forestry professor John Ball oversaw the operation.

Among those giving a hand Thursday was state Representative David Johnson. He runs a Rapid City tree service.

Johnson drove to Highmore to help get the tree and deliver it to Pierre.