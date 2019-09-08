The week ahead in state government starting Monday, September 9, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, September 9

Legislature’s Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wo2Kcz.

Tuesday, September 10

Economic Development Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Operator Certification Board, 2 p.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NmTfZU.

Legislature’s Code Commission, 2 p.m. CT, LRC Office, third floor annex, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F9Cufo.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, Best Western Ramkota, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Cq2p3z.

Emergency Response Commission, 5:15 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MnyhH3.

Wednesday, September 11

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, tour of area projects, departs Best Western Ramkota, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Cq2p3z.

Interagency Coordinating Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, Drifters, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NMFtwY.

Independent Living Council, 10 a.m. CT business meeting, McCrory Gardens, 631 Twenty-Second Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JNM5ZL.

Water Management Board, 11 a.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HykCde.

Gaming Commission, 11:30 a.m. CT, licensing hearing, May Adam law offices, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MsGWIf.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT, AmericInn, 1981 E. King Street, Chamberlain. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2kH2X9D.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McnQc9.

Thursday, September 12

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

Corn Utilization Council, 9 a.m. CT, 4712 S. Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ytdfDQ.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, via Dakota Digital Network and 101 N. Main Street, Suite 306, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McC7T1.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Lfyx9H.

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 E. Highway 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EkKNW7.

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, 501 Main Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jxIpzT.

Juvenile Services Council, 12:30 p.m. CT / 11:30 a.m. MT, Rapid City Club for Boys, 320 N. Fourth Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sYNB4T.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. CT teleconference and 901 Fourth Avenue SW, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

Pharmacy Board, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2R2k1F4.

Veterans Commission, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RsRlGk.

Friday, September 13

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc.

Monday, September 16

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IJWkBM.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 3 p.m. CT, 2111 W. Eleventh Street, Yankton. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IxjZRM.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.