The week ahead in state government starting Monday, September 30, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Sept. 30

Legislature, Reduce Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations committee, subgroup meeting 8 a.m. CT, full meeting 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YD3Thu.

Regents Board, NSU sports complex building committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Community-based Providers Shared Savings Workgroup, 9 a.m. CT teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32n3lP5.

One Call Notification Board, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Appraisal Board, 10 a.m. CT, Lands Commissioner Office, first floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KRoSGO.

Legislature, Redefine Nursing Home Criteria committee, 10 a.m. CT geriatric unit tour, noon CT working lunch, Human Services Center, staff development room 3A, Yankton. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2nehRsk.

Fire Marshal’s Advisory Board, 1 p.m. CT, Rosenbauer America plant, 100 Third Street, Lyons. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2knFwC2.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Legislature, Redefine Nursing Home Criteria committee, 8:30 a.m. CT, Human Services Center, staff development room 3A, Yankton. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2nehRsk.

Regents Board, 2:30 p.m. CT, Dakota State University, Beacom Institute of Technology, 810 Washington Avenue North, Madison. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Regents Board, 7:30 a.m. CT breakfast with area legislators, 9:00 a.m. CT business meeting, Dakota State University, Beacom Institute of Technology, 810 Washington Avenue North, Madison. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HykCde.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, AmericInn, 1981 E. King Avenue, Chamberlain. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Labor Department Employees Retirement Board, 2 p.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre, and DDN sites in Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IzC6qo.

Friday, Oct. 4

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 1981 E. King Avenue, Chamberlain. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Water Management Board, 8 a.m. CT (tentative), room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HykCde.

Monday, Oct. 7

Legislature, Industrial Hemp committee, noon CT, location to be determined, Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/30hj2Fs.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT business meeting, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda:

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.