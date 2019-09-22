The week ahead in state government starting Monday, September 23, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, September 23

Legislature, Offenses Regarding Controlled Substances Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2lZy4Ba.

Tuesday, September 24

Regents Board, NSU sports complex building committee, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MsGWIf.

Legislature, Leverage Telehealth and Telemedicine Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JDnack.

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MO91tQ.

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wZdJ3I.

Transportation Commission, 1 p.m. CT, SDDOT Pierre Region Complex, 104 S. Garfield Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vyokls.

Interstate Adult Supervision Council, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KDzyrV.

Wednesday, September 25

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4350 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2riTN6C.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vyokls.

State Library Board, 2:30 p.m. CT / 1:30 p.m. MT, Holiday Inn Convention Center, 305 N. Twenty-Seventh Street, Spearfish. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rlqbWp.

Veterans Commission, 3:45 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RsRlGk.

Thursday, September 26

Value Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IQZ3oM.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn Conference Center, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2H8SLiJ.

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board and Vocational Rehabilitation Board, joint meeting, 1 p.m. CT, AmericInn Conference Center, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2M9LB1m.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2lpAw07.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, teleconference and 901 Fourth Avenue SW, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

Friday, September 27

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2M9LB1m.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ls53pQ.

Fort Sisseton Commission, noon CT, Fort Sisseton State Park, Marshall County Road 5, Lake City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NV2oWH.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT via DDN studios at Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Jmlshf.

Monday, September 30

Legislature, Reduce Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agenda pending. Details: https://bit.ly/2KS9yL2.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.