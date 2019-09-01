The week ahead in state government starting Monday, September 2, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, September 2

Labor Day state holiday. No public meetings scheduled.

Tuesday, September 3

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Wednesday, September 4

Community Based Providers Workgroup, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Kneip Building, Conference Room 3, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32n3lP5.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 1 p.m. CT, Drifters, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2M92JEN,

Thursday, September 5

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 8:30 a.m. CT, Drifters, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2M92JEN.

Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Training Center, 1302 East US 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NPBArl.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, Holiday Inn Convention Center, 305 N. Twenty-Seventh Street, Spearfish. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, 4 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. MT, teleconference and The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2kK2Eup.

Building Authority, 4:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. MT, teleconference and The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2smNsrI.

Friday, September 6

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT (tentative), Holiday Inn Convention Center, 305 N. Twenty-Seventh Street, Spearfish. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

State Historical Society Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vAKyDN.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2r5U246.

Monday, September 9

Legislature’s Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wo2Kcz.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.