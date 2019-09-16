The week ahead in state government starting Monday, September 16, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, September 16

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IJWkBM.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 3 p.m. CT, 2111 W. Eleventh Street, Yankton. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IxjZRM.

Tuesday, September 17

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tiEMD0.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 1 p.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CskYmG.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s large conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jQXn46.

Wednesday, September 18

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol, and Community College for Sioux Falls, room FADM-145, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls (via televised link). Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JxD4WU.

Minerals and Environment Board, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, Mineral Palace, 604 Main Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rBs3K9.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IdCESy.

Regents Board building committee on Dakota Dome interior renovations, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, 209 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JWgYiy.

Thursday, September 19

Children With Disabilities Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, Drifters, 325 Hustan Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2xEEsD0.

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qZA2RF.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tjWZAa.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Sanford Underground Research Laboratory, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2r5U246.

Minerals and Environment Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, tour of three Black Hills sites. Wharf security office, 10928 Wharf Road, Lead. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rBs3K9.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, Suite 211, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9Yn1w.

Certified Professional Midwives Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wO6wn8.

State Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I7OFNi.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBVl58.

Friday, September 20

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tjWZAa.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference and 2330 N. Maple Avenue, suite 1, Rapid City. Recess at 11 a.m. MT to tour Black Hills Beauty College, 623 Saint Joseph Street, Rapid City, followed by Headlines Academy, 333 Omaha Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HgeDJR.

Sunday, September 22

Indian Education Council, 3:30 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MtJ01b.

Monday, September 23

Legislature, Offenses Regarding Controlled Substances Committee, 10 a.m. CT, Capitol. Agenda pending. Details: https://bit.ly/2ZIH3Wh.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.