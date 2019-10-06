The week ahead in state government starting Monday, October 7, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Oct. 7

Legislature, Redefine Acute Mental Health Hospitalization committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2o6MEs5.

Legislature, Industrial Hemp committee, noon CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2nin0Qr.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT business meeting, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JrxmmT.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mike Durfee State Prison, Springfield. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tiEMD0.

Juvenile Justice Improvement Act Committee, 10 a.m. CT, Sanford PREMIER Center, 1201 N. West Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JlZEU4.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

No public meetings were scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT, Mitchell Technical Institute Amphitheater, 1800 E. Spruce Street, Mitchell. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KSFuxW.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc.

Friday, Oct. 11

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2He7N7Q.

Building Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2smNsrI.

Monday, Oct. 14

Native Americans’ Day holiday. No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.