The week ahead in state government starting Monday, October 28, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Oct. 28

American Dairy Association of South Dakota Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, Clubhouse Suites, 2320 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32OxlmG.

Housing Development Authority, 2:30 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MLSzMB.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Resumption of Keystone XL permits hearing. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31JykTN.

Housing Development Authority, statewide conference, 9 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MLSzMB.

Legislature, Redefine Acute Mental Health Hospitalization study committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/367Q3aS.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/364Q6o7.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ncfhwb.

Legislature, Redefine Nursing Home Criteria study committee, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 464, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PjhRTT.

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT (tentative), room 414, Capitol. Resumption of Keystone XL permits hearing. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31JykTN.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 423, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2pPqKKe.

Elections Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2pVvIF7.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT (tentative), room 414, Capitol. Resumption of Keystone XL permits hearing. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31JykTN.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WcQfkR.

Science and Technology Authority, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, Sanford Underground Research Facility, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2MN3qWp.

Friday, Nov. 1

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2pVFtTK.

Legislature, Offenses Regarding Controlled Substances study committee, 10 a.m. CT, location to be determined, Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/31Nf347.

Monday, Nov. 4

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414 (tentative), Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/2Jorm0f.

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Hearing on Tatanka Ridge Wind permit. Docket: https://bit.ly/2WcHBTm.

Legislature, Increase Community Services and Caregiver Supports study committee, 10 a.m. CT, location pending, Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/31K3vyrhttps://bit.ly/31K3vyr.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/342Tlue,

Economic Development Finance Authority Board, 2 p.m. CT, location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2pPMDZS.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.