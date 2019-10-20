The week ahead in state government starting Monday, October 21, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Oct. 21

Legislature, Reduce Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations study committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YD3Thu.

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT rules hearing teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IJWkBM.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Rules hearing 10 a.m. CT. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2uRT8dt.

Legislature, Offenses Regarding Controlled Substances study committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2lZy4Ba.

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wZdJ3I.

One-Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 1 p.m. CT teleconference and 901 Fourth Avenue SW, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EwzLij.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qZA2RF.

Legislature, Leverage Telehealth and Telemedicine study committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LifP59.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 11 a.m. CT / 10 a.m. MT, Best Western Ramkota, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City. Details: https://bit.ly/2HAz7jT.

Real Estate Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 221 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jxIpzT.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vyokls.

Agriculture Land Assessment Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MV2wG6.

Economic Development Board, 3 p.m. CT, Governor’s Large Conference Room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Friday, Oct. 25

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ydfOHG.

Monday, Oct. 28

No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.