The week ahead in state government starting Monday, October 14, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.
Monday, Oct. 14
Native Americans’ Day holiday. No public meetings scheduled.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBVl58
Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1
State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, State Fairgrounds, 890 Ninth Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HJBGxK
Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ
Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sYArVs
Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, Governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jQXn46
Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AXUzKC
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Legislature, Code Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F9Cufo
Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IdCESy
Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McnQc9
Thursday, Oct. 17
Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qKHsXS
Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Hd4fGU
Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IxjZRM
Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rBs3K9
911 Coordination Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc
Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT rules hearing teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McnQc9
Friday, Oct. 18
Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F0CFqn
Monday, Oct. 21
Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT rules hearing teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IJWkBM
Legislature, Reduce Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations, 10 a.m. CT. Location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2KS9yL2
KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.
Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.