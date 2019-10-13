The week ahead in state government starting Monday, October 14, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Oct. 14

Native Americans’ Day holiday. No public meetings scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBVl58

Economic Development Board, Credit Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, State Fairgrounds, 890 Ninth Street SW, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HJBGxK

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ

Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sYArVs

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, Governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jQXn46

Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AXUzKC

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Legislature, Code Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F9Cufo

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IdCESy

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McnQc9

Thursday, Oct. 17

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qKHsXS

Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Hd4fGU

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IxjZRM

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rBs3K9

911 Coordination Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT rules hearing teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McnQc9

Friday, Oct. 18

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F0CFqn

Monday, Oct. 21

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT rules hearing teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IJWkBM

Legislature, Reduce Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations, 10 a.m. CT. Location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2KS9yL2

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.