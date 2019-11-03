The week ahead in state government starting Monday, November 4, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Nov. 4

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414 (tentative), Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/2Jorm0f.

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Hearing on Tatanka Ridge Wind permit. Docket: https://bit.ly/2WcHBTm.

Legislature, Increase Community Services and Caregiver Supports study committee, 10 a.m. CT, location pending, Capitol. Detail: https://bit.ly/31K3vyrhttps://bit.ly/31K3vyr.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/342Tlue,

Economic Development Finance Authority Board, 2 p.m. CT, location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/2pPMDZS.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons with Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36ra7W4.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Railroad Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/339Xnkq.

Legislature, Electrical Services in an Annexed Area Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2q9CKXh.

Legislature, Leverage Telehealth and Telemedicine Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/326wkW5.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Railroad Board, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/339Xnkq.

Labor Department Employee Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33akueH.

Legislature, Fighting Methamphetamine Addiction Subgroup, 10 a.m. CT, location and agenda pending. Detail: https://bit.ly/36r1bQr.

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, 3101 W. Forty-First Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/338x0LV.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 11 a.m. CT, Drifters, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2N72FHP.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Watertown Conference Center, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PGLeQe.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, Dakota Digital Network videoconference. Agenda (with seven DDN sites): https://bit.ly/2C6xfLr.

Friday, Nov. 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Watertown Conference Center, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PGLeQe.

Arts Council, 9 a.m. CT, Dolly-Reed Plaza, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PA4JKi.

Legislature, Offenses Regarding Controlled Substances Group, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JKrw2m.

Monday, Nov. 11

No public meetings scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday night. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.