The week ahead in state government starting Monday, November 25, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Nov. 25

Corrections Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Mike Durfee State Prison, 1412 Wood Street, Springfield. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KKyBjW.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37yje86.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2reY1PI.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37onyql.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

911 Coordination Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KJPOKn.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving holiday. No public meetings are scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 29

Most state government offices are closed by governor’s order. No public meetings are scheduled.

Monday, December 2

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XCoJxT.

Legislature, Industrial Hemp Study Committee, noon CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37vIL1F.

Legislature, Retirement Laws Committee, 4 p.m. CT, location TBD, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37uK8NV.

Massage Therapy Board, time TBD, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Detail: https://bit.ly/2QFxyFw.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.