The week ahead in state government starting Monday, November 18, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Nov. 18

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 201 E. Thirty-Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Cva4KU.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qxlknE.

Legislature, Executive Board. Subcommittees start at 9:00 a.m. CT. Main meeting 10:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/352zD2u.

Workers Compensation Advisory Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CpkxHN.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Legislature, Executive Board, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/352zD2u.

One Call Notification Board, 8 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2XkcS7p.

Veterinary Medical Examining Board, 9 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32IqiLr.

Legislature, Bonding Committee, 11 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2pnG1SM.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qORaMO.

Dentistry Board, 6:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CI1f0L.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

School Finance Accountability Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KkfQU6.

Brand Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, 209 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OlHHo2.

Interagency Coordinating Council, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qOS1x0.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32MBkzt.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KlWnlT.

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Detail: https://bit.ly/2KnWyNP.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/357gdJQ.

Friday, Nov. 22

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, Hilton Garden Inn South, 5300 S. Grand Circle, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NQyfKj.

Monday, Nov. 2

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/32NZvh1.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.