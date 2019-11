The week ahead in state government starting Monday, November 11, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Nov. 11

No public meetings scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32qsFCI.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/34IQqXY.

Juvenile Justice Improvement Act Oversight Council, 3 p.m. CT videoconference. Agenda (including studio locations): https://bit.ly/2CmlQHJ.

Funeral Service Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CnD5by.

Massage Therapy Board, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qD7yj2.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Real Estate Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qxPp6w.

Law Enforcement Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Q0GVzi.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Nv0tKy.

Legislature, Special Education Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Cs8mKx.

Behavioral Health Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rsnxRP.

School Finance Accountability Board, 1 p.m. CT, room 423, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qvSW5k.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, Suite 201, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NTTqKp.

Friday, Nov. 15

Educational Telecommunications Board, 9 a.m. CT, 2900 W. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2K6NZqy.

Legislature, Agricultural Land Assessment Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/36Pp84m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 201 E. Thirty-Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Cva4KU.

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qxlknE.

Legislature, Executive Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PYUZcF.

Workers Compensation Advisory Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2CpkxHN.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.