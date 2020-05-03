The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, May 4, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, May 4

Equal Access to Courts Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bLCsZl.

Tuesday, May 5

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2z1KJtA.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2SyVxXk.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bZYaZS.

Wednesday, May 6

Water and Natural Resources Board, 8:30 a.m. teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KYqMGM.

Arts Council, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VY0meL.

Juvenile Justice Improvement Council, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aTJLwN.

Thursday, May 7

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3c3Mo0w.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3d7SVYf.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3b55SAM.

Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3feew2S.

911 Coordination Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2L7opBX.

Friday, May 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YvP5E6.

Monday, May 11

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference (tentative). Detail: https://bit.ly/3b0hNjd.

Oversight Council for Improving Criminal Justice Responses for Persons With Mental Illness, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WhDAgS.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.