The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, March 9, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commission and the Legislature starting Monday.

Monday, March 9

Legislative session, day 33 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, March 10

Legislative session, day 34 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, March 11

Aeronautics Commission, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, Holiday Inn Rushmore Plaza, 505 North Fifth Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TKPm2b.

Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TvuCfF.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wCoSrA.

Health Professionals Assistance Committee, 12:30 p.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls. https://bit.ly/2TtFFGe.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 4 p.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vDIUSF.

Legislative session, day 35 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Thursday, March 12

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, 101 N. Main Avenue, suite 306, Sioux Falls, with DDN availability in Aberdeen and Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cGMhIP.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wzttLc.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, Mickelson Justice Center, 1302 E. Highway 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39wbnYZ.

Legislative session, day 36 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Friday, March 13

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2v3iRE3.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, DDN sites in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38rFZcU.

Monday, March 16

Education Standards Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy, room 10, 821 Capital Avenue, Mitchell. Details: https://bit.ly/3cHAhH5.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.