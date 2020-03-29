The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, March 30, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 30

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3apAjll.

Legislature, 11 a.m. CT. Details: sdlegislature.gov.

Legislature, Executive Board, 3 p.m. CT or after session ends. Details: sdlegislature.gov,

Tuesday, March 31

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QMbWXd.

Soybean Council, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3ap91eW.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2y4Q6I3.

Technical Education Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Details: https://bit.ly/2WMKbSs.

Wednesday, April 1

Soybean Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/33OrizW.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference, main business portion 1 p.m. CT. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ydAWR0.

Thursday, April 2

Children With Disabilities Panel, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bAJBvj.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3drAQoS.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39m0Cb4.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3dAa5Pi.

Friday, April 3

No public meetings scheduled.

Monday, April 6

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2xwpmjj.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.