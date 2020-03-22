Breaking News
The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, March 23, 2020

Capitol News Bureau

KELO Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions, and the Legislature, starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 23

No public meetings scheduled.

Tuesday, March 24

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2y0gfYG.

Independent Living Council, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3978Kff.

Internal Control Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UbPHvW.

Wednesday, March 25

No public meetings scheduled.

Thursday, March 26

Value Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UbRfGg.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2xgjNFT.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2xiebL0.

Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UcAmvs.

Economic Development Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2WvePzA.

Housing Development Authority, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3actDqG.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2xku2bW.

Friday, March 27

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QRSysf.

Monday, March 30

Legislature, Executive Board, 10 a.m. CT. Details pending: sdlegislature.gov.

Legislature, 11 a.m. CT. Details: sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.

