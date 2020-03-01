The week ahead in state government starting Monday, March 2, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, March 2

Hagen-Harvey Memorial Scholarship Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Details: https://bit.ly/37PUQO5.

Legislative session, day 29 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, March 3

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32Mi86J.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/386IKAk.

Funeral Service Board, 4 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2T6uDqh.

Legislative session, day 30 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, March 4

Law Enforcement Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, 1302 E. Highway 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2uKm7nG.

Community Based Providers Shared Savings Workgroup, 9 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wXjdN4.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Vxb0cs.

Legislative session, day 31 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Thursday, March 5

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, 2330 N. Maple Avenue, suite 1, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I6MhE8.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Public hearing 2 p.m. CT.* Agenda: https://bit.ly/39lbPtj.

911 Coordination Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/389IRuE.

Legislative session, day 32 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Friday, March 6

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39lbPtj.

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, Tieszen Law Office, 306 E. Capitol Avenue, third-floor conference room, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wPCCPM.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VyCWNs.

Podiatry Examiners Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PAXAbT.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cgiNkZ.

No legislative session.

Monday, March 9

Legislative session, day 33 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

* Members of the public wishing to give oral testimony during the Game, Fish and Parks public hearing or open forum Thursday afternoon may do so remotely, via conference call at the Sioux Falls and Rapid City GFP Outdoor Campus facilities, the Watertown Regional GFP Office, or in person at the Pierre Ramkota.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday night. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.