The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, March 16, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commission starting Monday. Please note that any meeting could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.

Monday, March 16

Education Standards Board meeting postponed.

Tuesday, March 17

Gaming Commission meeting postponed.

Real Estate Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2U1FCAJ.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference*. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3cW4nqD.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QaZ2lh.

Certified Professional Midwives Board, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W7rngp.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s large conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W9RcMD.

Wednesday, March 18

Workforce Development Council meeting postponed.

Railroad Board meeting postponed.

Lottery Commission meeting postponed.

Behavioral Health Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ILsieE.

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, 209 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W9Fvpm.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Qh0Md4.

Thursday, March 19

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT teleconference and 630 E. Summit Street, Lead. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2w4RzgY.

Friday, March 20

Technical Professions Board meeting postponed.

Monday, March 23

No public meetings scheduled.

*– To listen to Public Utilities Commission meeting live, go to www.puc.sd.gov and click on the LIVE link. The commission requests that persons who will only be listening and not actively appearing in a case listen via the webcast, so that phone lines are available for those who have to appear. Commission meetings are archived at www.puc.sd.gov under the ‘Commission Actions’ tab.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.