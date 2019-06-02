The week ahead in state government starting Monday, June 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Here's a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions and legislative panels starting Monday.

Monday, June 3

Legislature Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414 Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wo2Kcz.

Labor Department Employee Retirement Board, 10 a.m. CT videoconference. Agenda with Pierre, Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen sites: https://bit.ly/2IzC6qo.

Tuesday, June 4

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qZA2RF.

Wednesday, June 5

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 4009 W. Forty-Ninth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2M92JEN.

Investment Council, 4009 W. Forty-Ninth Street, Sioux Falls. Details: https://bit.ly/2OFE62I.

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, Mickelson Center, 1302 E. U.S. 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2EkKNW7.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT, AmericInn, 1981 E. King Street, Chamberlain. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2kH2X9D.

Thursday, June 6

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Critical Needs Teaching Scholarship Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AXUzKC.

Friday, June 7

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Pharmacy Board, 8 a.m. CT, no location listed. Information: https://bit.ly/2R2k1F4.

Social Work Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2J6WOOo.

Monday, June 10

Legislature's Executive Board, 10:30 a.m. CT. No further details posted as of Friday morning. Information: https://bit.ly/2HtpLoc.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this list Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting the day of posting or Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.