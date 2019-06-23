The week ahead in state government starting Monday, June 24

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions and legislative panels starting Monday.

Monday, June 24

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Digital Dakota Network. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MnyhH3.

Tuesday, June 25

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MO91tQ.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Gaming Commission, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, Deadwood City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MsGWIf.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBVl58.

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wZdJ3I.

Wednesday, June 26

Soybean Council, 8 a.m. CT, 5000 S. Broadband Lane, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Krn0aB.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JNM5ZL.

Regents Board, 9:50 a.m. CT, South Dakota State University, Alumni Center, 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Brand Board, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JWgYiy.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Thursday, June 27

Value Added Finance Authority, 8 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IQZ3oM.

Law Enforcement Officers’ Standards Commission, 9 a.m. CT, Mickelson Center, 1302 East Highway 14, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NPBArl.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, South Dakota State University, Alumni Center, 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vyokls.

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 115 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tiEMD0.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, 532 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2lpAw07.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT, 901 Fourth Avenue Southwest, Watertown, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

Friday, June 28

Abstracters’ Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, Digital Dakota Network. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JrxmmT.

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, Best Western Ramkota, 1400 Eighth Avenue Northwest, Aberdeen. Details: https://bit.ly/2kHwLCO.

Monday, July 1

Agriculture Department, public hearing on listing Palmer Amaranth as a state-prohibited noxious weed seed and other proposed changes, 1:30 p.m. CT, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Proposal: https://bit.ly/2Ryt0PW.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this list Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting the day of posting or Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.