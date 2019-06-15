The week ahead in state government starting Monday, June 17, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions and legislative panels starting Monday.

Monday, June 17

Regents Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference to set maximum guaranteed price for South Dakota State University’s precision-agriculture building. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Tuesday, June 18

Finance Board, 2 p.m., Governor’s Small Conference Room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jQXn46.

Wednesday, June 19

Corn Council, 8 a.m. CT, no further details posted. Website: https://bit.ly/2ytdfDQ.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2H8SLiJ.

911 Coordination Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IxjZRM.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IdCESy.

Legislature, Code Commission, 3 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. MT, Ramkota, 2111 N. LaCrosse Street, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F9Cufo.

Thursday, June 20

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KiVcFw.

Educational Enhancement Funding Corporation, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2kK2Eup.

Building Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2smNsrI.

State Historical Society Trustees, time and agenda pending. Website:https://bit.ly/2vAKyDN.

Friday, June 21

Service to Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8 :30 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2M9LB1m.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Holiday Inn Express, 110 E. Stanley Road, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ls53pQ.

Crime Victims’ Compensation Commission, 11 a.m. CT, Sutherland Building, 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MaOCP2.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, location being determined. Details: https://bit.ly/2Jmlshf.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1 p.m. CT, Neuharth Media Center, University of South Dakota, 555 N. Dakota Avenue, Vermillion. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Lt6EhW.

Monday, June 24

Emergency Response Commission, details pending. Website: https://bit.ly/2MnyhH3.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this list Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting the day of posting or Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.