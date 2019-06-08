The week ahead in state government starting Monday, June 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Here's a look at meetings of state government boards and commissions and legislative panels starting Monday.

Monday, June 10

Government Accountability Board, 10 a.m. CT, Minnehaha County Administration Building, 415 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GRyrCm.

Legislature's Executive Board, 12:30 p.m. CT, State Investment Council Office, 4009 W. Forty-Ninth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HtpLoc.

Tuesday, June 11

Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2VJG1LB.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mike Durfee State Prison library, Springfield. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Business meeting. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ,

Economic Development Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Labor and Regulation Department, 10 a.m. CT, Aberdeen Administrative Office, 420 S. Roosevelt Street, Aberdeen, rules hearing on changing name of the unemployment insurance program to the re-employment assistance program. Proposed changes: https://bit.ly/2WCfAnH.

Public Utilities Commission, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Evidentiary hearing on Crowned Ridge application for a wind farm in Grant and Codington counties. Scheduled to run possibly run through Friday, June 14.

Wednesday, June 12

Professional Teachers Commission, 8 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9UvNk.

Children With Disabilities Advisory Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2xEEsD0.

Regents Board, building committee for Northern State University sports complex, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Details: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB,Abstracters' Examiners Board, 3:30 ;.m.

Health Department, 10:30 a.m. CT, Robert Hayes Building, 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre, rules hearing on redistribution of nursing beds. Proposed changes: https://bit.ly/2WmKsYu.

Abstracters' Examiners Board, noon CT, Ramkota, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JrxmmT.

Behavioral Health Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, Kneip Building, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JCXz61.

Brand Board, 1 p.m. CT, 200 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JWgYiy.

Revenue Department, 1 p.m. CT, Anderson Building basement conference room, 445 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre, rules hearing on various alcoholic-beverage regulations. Proposed changes: https://bit.ly/2WkGFut.

Thursday, June 13

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, State Penitenitary, Jameson Annex, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

Lottery Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Lfyx9H.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, First Dakota National Bank building, 101 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, rules hearing on clarification of medical examination attempts. Proposed changes: https://bit.ly/2WmKsYu. Business agenda: https://bit.ly/2McC7T1.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vyokls.

Nursing Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tjWZAa.

Abstracters' Examiners Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JrxmmT.

Optometry Examiners Board, 6 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2McnQc9.

Friday, June 14

Recreational Trails Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, Foss Building, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2F9vT4P.

Veterinary Medical Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Jm1C5S.

Monday, June 17

No public meetings were scheduled as of Friday afternoon.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this list Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting the day of posting or Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.