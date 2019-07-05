The week ahead in state government starting Monday, July 8, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, July 8

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wo2Kcz.

Technical Education Board, noon CT, Sutton Bay Resort, 28950 Sutton Bay Trail, Agar. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KSFuxW.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Americinn, 3112 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Tuesday, July 9

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 3112 Island Drive, Fort Pierre: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Technical Education Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Sutton Bay Resort, 28950 Sutton Bay Trail, Agar. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KSFuxW.

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2u0KlWU.

Economic Development Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qJNJE1.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 am. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, Dakota Digital Network locations (see agenda). Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MnyhH3.

Legislature, Reduce Acute Mental-Health Hospitalizations Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2YD3Thu.

Wednesday, July 10

Real Estate Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jxIpzT.

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qZA2RF.

Nursing Board, 10 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tjWZAa.

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, SDSU Extension Regional Center, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JWgYiy.

Thursday, July 11

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tjWZAa.

Legislature, Industrial Hemp Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Details: https://bit.ly/30hj2Fs.

Legislature, Special Education Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 253, University Center, 4801 N. Career Avenue, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JDrad5.

Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference and MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rlqbWp.

Friday, July 12

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2He7N7Q.

State Historical Society Trustees, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vAKyDN.

Fort Sisseton Commission, 3 p.m. CT, 11907 434th Avenue, Lake City. Details: https://bit.ly/2NV2oWH.

Monday, July 15

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Details: https://bit.ly/2roWNOq.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MRDJ4m.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this list Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.