The week ahead in state government starting Monday, July 29, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, July 29

Help America Vote Act Grant Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, South Dakota Association of County Commissioners building, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LIdXCS.

Regents Board, building committee, proposed new residence hall at Dakota State University, 3 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qISjCB.

Tuesday, July 30

Technical Education Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2KSFuxW.

Reemployment Assistance Advisory Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sYArVs.

Wednesday, July 31

911 Coordination Board, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FpTbkc.

Thursday, August 1

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2qKHsXS.

Addiction and Prevention Counselors Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, 3101 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2kWtJeb.

Friday, August 2

No public meetings were scheduled.

Monday, August 5

No public meetings were scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.