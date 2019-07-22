The week ahead in state government starting Monday, July 22, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, July 22

Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2W8V29i.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2lpAw07.

Tuesday, July 23

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2wZdJ3I.

Wednesday, July 24

Developmental Disabilities Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 1981 E. King Street, Chamberlain. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HAz7jT.

Family Support Council, 1 p.m. CT, Hillsview Plaza, 3800 E. Highway 34, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2kHwLCO.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference, emergency rules hearing on zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case. Agenda lists four listening locations. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HXYwV5.

Thursday, July 25

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vyokls.

Legislature’s Committee on Electrical Services in an Annexed Area, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Wk9PuR.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 12:45 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2kH2X9D.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JyhApQ.

Friday, July 26

Cosmetology Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Details: https://bit.ly/2HgeDJR.

Equal Access to Our Courts Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 132, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sZd8ec.

Monday, July 29

No public meetings were scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.