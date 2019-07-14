The week ahead in state government starting Monday, July 15, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, July 15

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Details: https://bit.ly/2roWNOq.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MRDJ4m.

Tuesday, July 16

Pardons and Parole Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Mike Durfee State Prison, Springfield. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

Records Retention Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2AFNH47.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HBVl58.

One Call Board, Enforcement Panel, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jOabYQ.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, State Fairgrounds, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HJBGxK.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, Governor’s Small Conference Room, Second Floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2jQXn46.

Wednesday, July 17

Legislature’s study committee on leveraging telehealth and telemedicine, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LifP59.

Legislature’s study committee on redefining nursing-home criteria, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JFWXd8.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2IdCESy

Water Management Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2HykCde.

Thursday, July 18

Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JxD4WU.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2I9O4e7.

Electrical Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2uRT8dt.

Professional Administrators Practices and Standards Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MO91tQ.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2rBs3K9.

Community Based Providers Shared Savings Workgroup, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive and teleconference. No agenda available. Details: https://bit.ly/32n3lP5.

Friday, July 19

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8: 30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, Rapid City. https://bit.ly/2I9Yn1w.

Legislature’s study committee on increasing community services and caregiver supports, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2JxFpBa.

Arts Council, 10 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. MT, Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, 612 Main Street, Spearfish. No agenda available. Details: https://bit.ly/2yiR4wH.

Victims Compensation Commission, 11 a.m. CT, 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2MaOCP2.

Monday, July 22

Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, location pending. Details: https://bit.ly/2xO26Kw.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.