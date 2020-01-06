The week ahead in state government starting Monday, January 6, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Jan. 6

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Q3EQCe

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2uaTVcL

Interstate Juveniles Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tsOLZl

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Critical Teaching Needs Scholarship Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FiMuCy

Thursday, Jan. 9

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FmppPr

Massage Therapy Board, 10 a.m. CT, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QM1a2E

Friday, Jan. 10

Psychologists Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Holiday Inn City Centre, 100 W. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2SPxIv4

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2SRF5lP

Monday, Jan. 13

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 650 E. Capitol Avenue (along the lake’s west side), Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QOIDTr

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda wasn’t available as of Saturday, Jan. 4. Detail: https://bit.ly/2QlGjUP

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 2 p.m. CT, location and agenda weren’t available as of Saturday, Jan. 4. Detail: https://bit.ly/2MWGoMq

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.