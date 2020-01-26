The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, January 27, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Jan. 27

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2utN66m.

Legislative session, day nine. See sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Aeronautics Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RNbSGB.

Legislative session, day 10. See sdlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Juvenile Justice Act Council, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30RMeEI.

Legislative session, day 11. See sdlegislature.gov.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Value Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2uBDaaP.

Corn Council, 9 a.m. CT, 4712 Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NYhrRf.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vkkgpn.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3aJq6Ry.

One Call Notification Board, enforcement panel, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37tUPjp.

Legislative session, day 12. See sdlegislature.gov.

Friday, Jan. 31

Gaming Commission, public hearing on changes to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe gaming compact, 10 a.m. CT, 114 First Avenue East, Mobridge. Details: https://bit.ly/36puLol.

Athletic Commission, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RRMgbo.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference for legislative update. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37r8U1b.

No legislative session.

Monday, Feb. 3

Real Estate Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RQHBXk.

Economic Development Board, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Detail: https://bit.ly/2vmlwsd.

No legislative session.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.