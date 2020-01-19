The week ahead in state government starting Monday, January 20, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Most state offices are closed.

Legislature, Executive Board, 7 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38g9gYo

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Legislative session, day five. See sdlegislature.gov

Tourism Advisory Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda:https://bit.ly/2R3tH4X

Water Management Board, 11 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NBQfrj

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, State Fairgrounds, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2TAIaXK

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38fRDaZ

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s large conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2u7T2li

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Legislative session, day six. See sdlegislature.gov

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37bctZi

Gaming Commission, 3 p.m. CT, May Adam law office, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Rti1rd

Interagency Coordinating Council, 3 p.m. CT video conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GcDAHz

Thursday, Jan. 23

Legislative session, day seven. See sdlegislature.gov

Children With Disabilities Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2G2KxuB

Plumbing Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3an7Wok

Friday, Jan. 24

Legislative session, day eight. See sdlegislature.gov

Cosmetology Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2R4WeY3

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, 5000 S. Broadband Lane, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2u6uTf4

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, School of Mines, 501 St. Joseph Street, room 239, Civil Mechanical Building, Rapid City. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2ueYrXF

Monday, Jan. 27

Legislative session, day nine. See sdlegislature.gov

Education Standards Board, 10 a.m. CT, MacKay Building Library, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38gdlfa

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.