The week ahead in state government starting Monday, January 13, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Jan. 13

Water Management Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 650 E. Capitol Avenue (along the lake’s west side), Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QOIDTr

Legislature, Joint Committee on Appropriations, 10 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/39YzTCZ

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2R8QE5N

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 2 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2t8ZGaI

Legislature, Executive Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sgx7HZ

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 4 p.m. CT, room 363, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2NioCDK

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Water Management Board, if necessary to complete XL Keystone testimony, 8:30 a.m. CT, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 650 E. Capitol Avenue (along the lake’s west side), Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QOIDTr

Legislature, opening of 2020 session, noon CT, House and Senate chambers, Capitol. See sdlegislature.gov for information on the Legislature.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Legislative session, day two. See sdlegislature.gov

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2FECTq9

Oilseeds Council, 11 a.m. CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2sgyRkv

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, 209 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2QJRpDk

Thursday, Jan. 16

Legislative session, day three. See sdlegislature.gov

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 650 E. Capitol Avenue (along the lake’s west side), Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30f49VJ

Friday, Jan. 17

Legislative session, day four. See sdlegislature.gov

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 650 E. Capitol Avenue (along the lake’s west side), Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/30f49VJ

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. No state public meetings are scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.