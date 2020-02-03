The week ahead in state government starting Monday, February 3, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Feb. 3

Real Estate Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2RQHBXk.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UfSEvX.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2GFFAIm.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2u92NQz.

Massage Therapy Board, 7 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UfaNdr.

No legislative session.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Brand Board, 8:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Oi4odz.

Snowmobile Advisory Board, 7 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. MT, Spearfish Holiday Inn, 305 N. Twenty-seventh Street, Spearfish. Detail: https://bit.ly/2OgrdhK.

Legislative session, day 13 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Wheat Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2Ubudjv.

Legislative session, day 14 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 10:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31gM0ar.

Military Affairs Board, 3:30 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38X7onD.

Legislative session, day 15 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Friday, Feb. 7

Regents Board, 3:30 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OgnjWe.

Legislative session, day 16 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Monday, Feb. 10

Legislative session, day 17 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

No other public meetings of state boards or commissions scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.