The week ahead in state government starting Monday, February 24, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Feb. 24

Legislative session, day 25 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. MT teleconference. Details: https://bit.ly/2PhTMfz.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3c2q7Rh.

Legislative session, day 26 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37XezLW.

Water Management Board, 10 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37UpZzQ.

Legislative session, day 27 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Value Added Finance Authority, 8:30 a.m. teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38Q7cHa.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/32jjVQc.

Legislative session, day 28 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Friday, Feb. 28

Veterinary Medical Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3a1pNQV.

Workforce Development Council, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2PigrYU.

Barber Examiners Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2T9PRCq.

Fort Sisseton Commission, pending. Details: https://bit.ly/2uZcXnu.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2T5Mblm.

Monday, March 2

Hagen-Harvey Memorial Scholarship Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre (pending). Details: https://bit.ly/37PUQO5.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 1 p.m. CT teleconference (pending). Details: https://bit.ly/2TdX3xE.

Legislative session, day 29 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.