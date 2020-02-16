The week ahead in state government, starting Monday, February 17, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Feb. 17

State holiday. No state-government public meetings scheduled.

No legislative session scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2SNFIv9.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, Matthew Training Center, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2tXdaH4.

State Fair Commission, 1:45 p.m. CT, Nordby Exhibit Hall, 1060 Third Street Southwest, Huron. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vzRFMQ.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, governor’s large conference room, second floor, Capitol. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31Yo0t8.

Legislative session, day 21 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Best Western Ramkota, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen. Agenda: https://bit.ly/37rd5cj.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 2 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2SqqXiI.

Legislative session, day 22 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31SXst6.

Conservation Commission, 1 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31Tt6qp.

Indian Education Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Details: https://bit.ly/3bCx8YK.

One Call Board, 1 p.m. CT, AmericInn, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/31SXUri.

Legislative session, day 23 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Friday, Feb. 21

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners, 9:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2SposgL.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bEV2CM.

Legislative session, day 24 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

Monday, Feb. 24

Legislative session, day 25 of 37. See www.sdlegislature.gov.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.