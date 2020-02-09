The week ahead in state government starting Monday, February 10, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at public meetings of South Dakota Legislature committees and state government boards and commissions for the week starting Monday.

Monday, Feb. 10

Legislative session, day 17 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Real Estate Commission, noon CT, video conference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2v9r2yd.

Abstracters’ Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT, Ramkota, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2w00YGf.

Legislative session, day 18 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Economic Development Board, 9 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OyGJpG.

Legislative session, day 19 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, State Penitentiary, Jameson Annex, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bpK5oP.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bmLEU7.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bjpKkF.

Regents Board, building committee for Devereaux Library project, 11:30 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UwSK2A.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, MacKay Building, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2OChWRn.

Legislative session, day 20 of 37. See sdlegislature.gov.

Friday, Feb. 14

Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room B20, Capitol, and teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/38aL0qO.

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, Kneip Building, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2vdDBbX.

Regents Board, 4 p.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2UwSK2A.

Snowmobile Advisory Council, 7 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. MT, Spearfish Holiday Inn, 305 N. Twenty-Seventh Street, Spearfish. Detail: https://bit.ly/2UyA6ap.

No legislative session scheduled.

Monday, Feb. 17

State holiday. No state-government public meetings scheduled.

No legislative session scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday evening. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.